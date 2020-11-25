Advertisement

Biden to deliver Thanksgiving address to nation

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - President-elect Joe Biden will address the nation Wednesday to deliver a Thanksgiving message from Wilmington, Delaware.

According to his transition team, Biden will “discuss the shared sacrifices Americans are making this holiday season.”

Biden will also say the country can and will get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The address will be livestreamed.

