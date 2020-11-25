Ashland Community and Technical College provides Thanksgiving meals to more than 50 student families

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - More than 50 families of Ashland Community and Technical College students will have a free Thanksgiving meal this year.

ACTC partnered up with a Smithfield Foods, Inc. for the project. The business donated 50 hams for ACTC students. An electrical technology student also donated a dozen hams himself.

In addition, an ACTC student and coordinator of Pathfinder Pantry used the money the pantry received through the CARES Act to partner with Food Fair. She used the money to purchase side items to go with the hams.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or, CARES Act, was passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump on March 27. This bill allotted $2.2 trillion to provide fast and direct economic aid to the American people negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Various departments at ACTC, such as the Pantry, received additional funding as a part of the CARES Act.

