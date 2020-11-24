Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 cases, 17 deaths Tuesday

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said in his update that Tuesday was the second-highest Tuesday in terms of cases.

You can watch that here:

The governor announced 2,690 new cases and 17 new deaths in Kentucky.

The positivity rate is at 8.82%.

At least 162,838 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,809.

26,951 people have recovered from the virus.

2,671,628 Kentuckians have received tests.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 11/24
Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 11/24

As of Monday, 116 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

