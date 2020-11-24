Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 cases, 17 deaths Tuesday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said in his update that Tuesday was the second-highest Tuesday in terms of cases.
The governor announced 2,690 new cases and 17 new deaths in Kentucky.
The positivity rate is at 8.82%.
At least 162,838 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,809.
26,951 people have recovered from the virus.
2,671,628 Kentuckians have received tests.
As of Monday, 116 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.
