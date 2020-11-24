Trask faces Kentucky again, as starter, Heisman front-runner

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Kyle Trask’s college football career and maybe even his current Heisman Trophy campaign essentially began at Kentucky last season.

The Florida quarterback stepped in for injured starter Feleipe Franks late and rallied the Gators to a 29-21 victory that vaulted the longtime backup into the spotlight for good. Humble confidence. Quick decisions. Precision passes. Trask showed all those traits in that stunning comeback on Sept. 14, 2019.

Seventeen starts and 14 wins later, Trask has improved every aspect of his game and will face the Wildcats again Saturday in the Swamp as a starter and Heisman front-runner. Kickoff is set for 12:00 on ESPN.

