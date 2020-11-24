Advertisement

Showers, gusty winds arrive Wednesday

WYMT Regular Rain
WYMT Regular Rain(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front arrives Wednesday bringing us showers and gusty winds.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds will continue to increase tonight as that cold front arrives. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-40s.

Clouds and showers return Wednesday as that cold front arrives. Winds will start to pick up as well. Winds could gust up to 30 MPH. Showers will be on and off throughout the day with highs getting into the lower 60s with overnight lows near 50.

Extended Forecast

Clouds and a stray shower are possible early Thanksgiving morning. We’ll see clouds decrease throughout the day with highs getting near 60. Overnight lows look to drop into the lower 40s.

We will see a few clouds Friday with highs getting into the lower 60s and overnight lows dropping into the mid-40s.

Temperatures get a little bit cooler this weekend. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds Saturday with highs only getting into the low to mid-50s.

Another cold front moves in Sunday into Monday bringing us showers and a big cooldown. Showers will continue Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures look to drop quickly below freezing. With that moisture sticking around and those cold temperatures, we could possibly see our first snowfall of the season. There is still a lot of time for this to change but it will be something we’ll watch closely.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remained open for in-person dinning Saturday.
Local restaurant still open for in-person dining despite new mandate from Gov. Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces highest number of new COVID-19 cases on a Monday
"You have to live with the times, that the entire idea of what my responsibility is in my...
Houses of worship respond to Governor Beshear’s recommendation to temporarily cease all in-person services
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Monday
This is what is left of the Spears home after a fire tore through Saturday.
‘They’re lucky to be alive’: Letcher County fire leaves family with nothing, 8-year-old in Ohio burn center

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Dry today, cold front brings rain chances back to the region Wednesday
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - November 23, 2020
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - November 23, 2020
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 Forecast
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 Forecast
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Cooler temperatures continue Tuesday, cold front arrives Wednesday