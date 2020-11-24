Showers, gusty winds arrive Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front arrives Wednesday bringing us showers and gusty winds.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds will continue to increase tonight as that cold front arrives. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-40s.

Clouds and showers return Wednesday as that cold front arrives. Winds will start to pick up as well. Winds could gust up to 30 MPH. Showers will be on and off throughout the day with highs getting into the lower 60s with overnight lows near 50.

Extended Forecast

Clouds and a stray shower are possible early Thanksgiving morning. We’ll see clouds decrease throughout the day with highs getting near 60. Overnight lows look to drop into the lower 40s.

We will see a few clouds Friday with highs getting into the lower 60s and overnight lows dropping into the mid-40s.

Temperatures get a little bit cooler this weekend. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds Saturday with highs only getting into the low to mid-50s.

Another cold front moves in Sunday into Monday bringing us showers and a big cooldown. Showers will continue Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures look to drop quickly below freezing. With that moisture sticking around and those cold temperatures, we could possibly see our first snowfall of the season. There is still a lot of time for this to change but it will be something we’ll watch closely.

