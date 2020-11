PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Prestonsburg announces the cancelation of the Prestonsburg’s 2020 Christmas Parade.

The City of Prestonsburg asks families to decorate their homes and businesses.

Your home can be considered for the decorating contest by sending pictures to entries@prestonsburgcity.org.

