Paintsville native, Tennessee Tech basketball coach John Pelphrey tests positive for COVID-19

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - According to multiple reports, Tennessee Tech head men’s basketball coach John Pelphrey has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tech assistant coach Marcus King will serve as acting coach for the game versus IU. — Matt Denison (@HoosierHills) November 24, 2020

Per IU spokesman, Wednesday's game remains on schedule. Golden Eagles leave for Bloomington in the morning. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) November 24, 2020

Pelphrey’s Tennessee Tech team is still scheduled to play at Indiana on Wednesday at 7 p.m. to start its college basketball season. Fellow Paintsville native and Mr. Basketball J.R. VanHoose wished his friend a speedy recovery.

Prayers out to my good friend @johnpelphrey and wishes for a speedy recovery! https://t.co/Rt9TsStMOx — J. R. VanHoose (@JRVanHoose) November 24, 2020

