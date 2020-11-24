Paintsville native, Tennessee Tech basketball coach John Pelphrey tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - According to multiple reports, Tennessee Tech head men’s basketball coach John Pelphrey has tested positive for COVID-19.
Pelphrey’s Tennessee Tech team is still scheduled to play at Indiana on Wednesday at 7 p.m. to start its college basketball season. Fellow Paintsville native and Mr. Basketball J.R. VanHoose wished his friend a speedy recovery.
