Non profit aims at fighting poverty with 2021 event

LYNCH, Ky. (WYMT) - A handful of non profits have started up during the pandemic, using car and motorcycle groups to raise money through cruises. That is something that fits inside the new guidelines and mandates. While these groups have been able to raise money for their respective communities, many of the big events have been canceled or postponed to 2021.

One non profit is located in Lynch, Back Roads of Appalachia with a main focus.

“To help out the Appalachian region by shopping local staying local and driving local on some of the most unique beautiful and technical roads in the country,” said Erik Hubbard, Director of Backroads of Appalachia.

one of the newest events the non profit has on their calendar is a unique car club like no other.

David Whitman: “So we said why don’t we create a foundation that benefits other people since we’re not the ones that need help,” said David Whitman, President and Founder of The Cars and Candy Fund.

The Cars and Candy Foundation based out of Cincinnati is a car club that started in October. The organization holds events through their passion of cars.... While raising money for a variety of causes needed in a specific area.

“There’s one million different people out there that need one million different things and if we take one thing that we really enjoy and mix that with a community, we can make something really great,” said Whitman.

June 4th-6th, the foundation will spend a weekend in Eastern Kentucky with lodging fees starting at $300 per car going to Backroads of Appalachia.

“It’s just going right back into the people that need it and the businesses,” said Whitman.

While the group drives through surrounding towns and conquers Highway 160, events like food drives and other fund raisers will raise money to help Backroads of Appalachia fight poverty in the area.

“One thing we are back roads of Appalachia will do is say hold on there’s hope coming,” said Hubbard.

That help is coming through the Cars and Candy Foundation.

“We wanted to take that money and give it to a group that is familiar with the area. We didn’t wanna go into it blind and we didn’t want money to end up in places we don’t think it should go to,” said Whitman.

The group is expected more than 200 cars doing what they can to make a difference.

“I know there’s going to be so many of those guys that are going to fork over whatever they have to help us out nine times out of 10 and we are forever grateful for that,” Whitman said.

Raising money for an area that could use it and seeing a beautiful part of the county right in their back yard

The Cars and Candy Foundation will also be donating to other funds such as the Empty Stocking Fund.

Backroads of Appalachia doesn’t have a specific organization they will give the money to yet as they are waiting to see the scope of need to fight poverty due to the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.