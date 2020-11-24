Advertisement

Logan County road closed as crews battle fire

Buffalo Creek Road is closed as crews battle a fire.
Buffalo Creek Road is closed as crews battle a fire.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KISTLER, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Buffalo Creek Road is closed as crews battle a fire.

Logan County dispatchers said the fire broke out in the 1200 block of Buffalo Creek Road early Tuesday morning.

The Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department is responding.

Details are very limited, and it’s unclear if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Keep checking WSAZ.com for updates.

