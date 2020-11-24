Logan County road closed as crews battle fire

KISTLER, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Buffalo Creek Road is closed as crews battle a fire.

Logan County dispatchers said the fire broke out in the 1200 block of Buffalo Creek Road early Tuesday morning.

The Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department is responding.

Details are very limited, and it’s unclear if there are any injuries.

