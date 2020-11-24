Local health departments report new cases, two new deaths Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Tuesday.

The Pike County Health Department reported two new deaths since its last update on November 16th. Health officials reported 1,722 total cases with 659 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 11 new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,189 with 136 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 10 new cases in Knott County bringing the total to 516 with 106 of those active. Lee County reported two new cases bringing the total to 290 with 101 of those active. In Leslie County, there are 19 new cases bringing the total to 215 with 58 of those active. Owsley County reported six new cases bringing the total to 174 with 69 of those active. In Perry County, there are 14 new cases bringing the total to 845 with 207 of those active. Wolfe County reported three new cases bringing the total to 156 with 60 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported nine new cases and two probable cases bringing in Clay County bringing the total to 884 with 398 of those active. Jackson County reported six new cases and three probable cases bringing the total to 388 with 92 of those active. Rockcastle County has 20 new cases and two probable cases bringing the total to 370 with 54 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 32 new cases bringing the total to 2,326 with 948 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 21 new cases bringing the total to 1,258.

The Knox County Health Department reported 23 new cases with two of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 1,197 with 168 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported nine new cases bringing the county’s total to 854.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported five new cases bringing the county’s total to 372 with 91 of those active.

