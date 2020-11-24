Local fire chief comes home after battle with COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One month. That is how long it took for Grapevine-Chavies Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Ben Stidham to return home after a battle with COVID-19.

Stidham was diagnosed with the coronavirus back on November 7th and on November 23rd, the Grapevine-Chavies VFD crew escorted Stidham to his home in Jamestown Village.

Grapevine-Chavies VFD Treasurer Billy Martin was there during the escort and says it was truly powerful.

“We all was excited to see him come home. Ben has always been, I guess like a brother to all of us. We think of that about all of the firefighters around but Ben’s a little special.” Grapevine-Chavies VFD Treasurer Billy Martin said.

Martin says escorting him felt appropriate.

“We all wanted to do something and Ben would be the first one on the scene to do what we done yesterday. We thought it was just proper to do that.” Martin said.

During a Facebook Live video on November 20th, Stidham thanked his friends and family for the support.

“Thank you all for praying. Keep praying for my little girl, she’s going through a rough time. Just wish I could be there with her and hold her but I’m not. I’m in a hospital myself but I love you all, praying for you all, you all pray for me.” Grapevine-Chavies VFD Fire Chief Ben Stidham said.

For Martin, seeing his old friend come back safe and sound meant a lot.

“Me and Ben, we’ve always run around some together. We’ve rode horses together, side by side, 4 wheelers. I mean, we’re just, we was constantly always together and I love him just like my own son.” Martin said.

Martin says Stidham got home safely and is recovering. He hopes he can return to the fire department as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.