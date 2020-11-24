Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigate fatal ATV crash in Magoffin County

A Salyersville man is dead after an ATV accident on Saturday night, November 21.
A Salyersville man is dead after an ATV accident on Saturday night, November 21.(WCAX)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:37 PM EST
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 is investigating a fatal ATV crash that occurred over the weekend in Magoffin County.

Post 9 responded to a call just after 11:00 p.m. Saturday about an ATV collision on Oakley Road in Salyersville.

Troopers say 43-year-old Joel Watkins of Salyersville was driving his ATV on Oakley Road when he lost control of and ran off the road.

The ATV then returned to the road and Watkins was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Magoffin County Coroner’s Office.

