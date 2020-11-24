Advertisement

Kentucky State Police delivers food boxes for kids

The boxes included a turkey, all the sides, and a dessert.
KSP Thanksgiving Box
KSP Thanksgiving Box(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

Kentucky State Police Troopers from Post 13 met at Food City in Whitesburg Tuesday morning to load up turkey dinners for kids.

Matt Gayheart, Kentucky State Trooper, says many hours of preparation to make boxes with a turkey, all the sides, and a dessert.

“We’ve been doing this for the last five years pretty much we are going to donate 250 turkeys throughout the five counties that we cover at Post 13,” said Trooper Gayheart. “We will deliver those food boxes as well as the turkeys to schools. Schools preselected families that are in need of some help this holiday season. They will come to the school and pick up their dinner boxes. "

Brittney Adams, West Whitesburg Elementary Family Resource Coordinator, says she sees how boxes like this impact people firsthand as the need continues to increase.

“They just love it. They love to see what’s in the box and they love to get their certificates and go help shop and then they love to help their families cook or do whatever they’re gonna do with the boxes,” said Adams. “I guess what’s really kind of changed is that we have more families in need this year than we have in years past. Instead of us having to seek them out to help them they are seeking us out to get help. "

All made possible with partnerships and donations a time to give thanks for the opportunity to reach out and support neighbors.

“There’s a reason that we continue to do these things and we just wanna say thank you to them and they can sit back and smile today knowing they’ve helped a family,” said Trooper Gayheart.

Troopers delivered boxes to families in Knott, Perry, Letcher, Leslie and Breathitt counties.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remained open for in-person dinning Saturday.
Local restaurant still open for in-person dining despite new mandate from Gov. Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces highest number of new COVID-19 cases on a Monday
"You have to live with the times, that the entire idea of what my responsibility is in my...
Houses of worship respond to Governor Beshear’s recommendation to temporarily cease all in-person services
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Monday
This is what is left of the Spears home after a fire tore through Saturday.
‘They’re lucky to be alive’: Letcher County fire leaves family with nothing, 8-year-old in Ohio burn center

Latest News

WYMT Regular Rain
Showers, gusty winds arrive Wednesday
Prestonsburg Christmas parade canceled
A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.
Taylor Swift ‘folklore’ concert film coming to Disney+
Backroads of Appalachia
Non profit aims at fighting poverty with 2021 event