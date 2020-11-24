Advertisement

Hospitals in Southern Kentucky dealing with an increase in COVID-19 cases

Just under 30 patients are being treated for the virus at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Just under 30 patients are being treated for the virus at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) -

More beds are needed as positive cases increase.

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital sees patients from an 11 county area in Southern Kentucky.

Dr. Meghan Ryan says “Right now we have plenty of staff members and we have good action plans in place. To prevent our staff from being overwhelmed at the hospital.”

Symptoms vary from stomach issues, headache and breathing problems.

“A lot of times we recommend people purchase a pulse oximeter monitor. That lets you monitor your oxygen levels from home. If your breathing becomes low and your oxygen becomes low that is a good indicator you need to be hospitalized.” said Dr. Ryan.

Dr. Ryan believes the number of COVID-19 patients can be reduced if people follow COVID-19 recommendations, especially near the thanksgiving holiday.

“This includes being at home with a very few number of people. Wash hands, wear a mask. Avoid public places.” said Dr. Meghan Ryan.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remained open for in-person dinning Saturday.
Local restaurant still open for in-person dining despite new mandate from Gov. Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces highest number of new COVID-19 cases on a Monday
"You have to live with the times, that the entire idea of what my responsibility is in my...
Houses of worship respond to Governor Beshear’s recommendation to temporarily cease all in-person services
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Monday
Fugates Cinema caught fire early in the Morning on Tuesday, November 24th
Fire contained at former Perry County movie theater

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 cases, 17 deaths Tuesday
WYMT Regular Rain
Showers, gusty winds arrive Wednesday
Prestonsburg Christmas parade canceled
KSP Thanksgiving Box
Kentucky State Police delivers food boxes for kids