Hospitals in Southern Kentucky dealing with an increase in COVID-19 cases

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) -

More beds are needed as positive cases increase.

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital sees patients from an 11 county area in Southern Kentucky.

Dr. Meghan Ryan says “Right now we have plenty of staff members and we have good action plans in place. To prevent our staff from being overwhelmed at the hospital.”

Symptoms vary from stomach issues, headache and breathing problems.

“A lot of times we recommend people purchase a pulse oximeter monitor. That lets you monitor your oxygen levels from home. If your breathing becomes low and your oxygen becomes low that is a good indicator you need to be hospitalized.” said Dr. Ryan.

Dr. Ryan believes the number of COVID-19 patients can be reduced if people follow COVID-19 recommendations, especially near the thanksgiving holiday.

“This includes being at home with a very few number of people. Wash hands, wear a mask. Avoid public places.” said Dr. Meghan Ryan.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.