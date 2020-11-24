Gov. Justice announces green energy manufacturer coming to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A green energy manufacturing company has chosen West Virginia as the site for their new United States manufacturing base.

Gov. Jim Justice was joined by leaders with West Virginia-based Blue Rock Manufacturing and Wales-based DST Innovations to announce the companies will collaborate for a new plant and base in the state.

Justice says the new development will promote green technology by using existing organic material, such as coal, to create clean energy storage solutions.

He says this development by the two companies will create up to 1,000 jobs in the manufacturing and technology sectors.

Leaders with the two companies say Blue Rock Manufacturing will establish a base location in Morgantown and a phase two expansion to be put in the coal fields of southern West Virginia.

DST Innovations CEO Anthony Miles said the company will be taking coal directly from mines to their processing facility. Once it is processed into hard carbon, the materials will be sent to the northern branch for manufacturing.

Miles said a sister plant will also be built in Wales to help develop the technology.

“There are some very good reasons why we picked West Virginia,” Miles said. “First of all, the people are amazing. They’re very dedicated, very focused. In engineering fields they are very expert and knowledgeable, and that makes a difference.”

“Any of this coal-to-products I think is enormously important, because it’s revolutionary and it’s clearly the future,” Bill Raney, the West Virginia Coal Association president, said.

Justice says the plans are still in development and an expected launch date for the plant was not released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.