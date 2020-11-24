Advertisement

Gov. Justice announces green energy manufacturer coming to West Virginia

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A green energy manufacturing company has chosen West Virginia as the site for their new United States manufacturing base.

Gov. Jim Justice was joined by leaders with West Virginia-based Blue Rock Manufacturing and Wales-based DST Innovations to announce the companies will collaborate for a new plant and base in the state.

Justice says the new development will promote green technology by using existing organic material, such as coal, to create clean energy storage solutions.

He says this development by the two companies will create up to 1,000 jobs in the manufacturing and technology sectors.

Leaders with the two companies say Blue Rock Manufacturing will establish a base location in Morgantown and a phase two expansion to be put in the coal fields of southern West Virginia.

DST Innovations CEO Anthony Miles said the company will be taking coal directly from mines to their processing facility. Once it is processed into hard carbon, the materials will be sent to the northern branch for manufacturing.

Miles said a sister plant will also be built in Wales to help develop the technology.

“There are some very good reasons why we picked West Virginia,” Miles said. “First of all, the people are amazing. They’re very dedicated, very focused. In engineering fields they are very expert and knowledgeable, and that makes a difference.”

“Any of this coal-to-products I think is enormously important, because it’s revolutionary and it’s clearly the future,” Bill Raney, the West Virginia Coal Association president, said.

Justice says the plans are still in development and an expected launch date for the plant was not released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remained open for in-person dinning Saturday.
Local restaurant still open for in-person dining despite new mandate from Gov. Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces highest number of new COVID-19 cases on a Monday
"You have to live with the times, that the entire idea of what my responsibility is in my...
Houses of worship respond to Governor Beshear’s recommendation to temporarily cease all in-person services
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Monday
This is what is left of the Spears home after a fire tore through Saturday.
‘They’re lucky to be alive’: Letcher County fire leaves family with nothing, 8-year-old in Ohio burn center

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Dry today, cold front brings rain chances back to the region Wednesday
Gov. Beshear announces highest number of new COVID-19 cases on a Monday
Gov. Beshear announces highest number of new COVID-19 cases on a Monday
Local Christian school hopes to go back to in-person learning
Local Christian school hopes to go back to in-person learning
Fayette Mall has made some changes to keep its customers safe from the virus, including moving...
Fayette Mall moves part of food court outside during Beshear’s mandate
Co-Owner Gwyn Everly said they put up walls on the tent and added heaters, but they are now...
Health leaders concerned about how restaurants adapt tents for outdoor dining in colder temps