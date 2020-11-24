Dry today, cold front brings rain chances back to the region Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you need to do any last-minute shopping for your Thanksgiving dinner preparations, do it today while it’s still dry.

Today and Tonight

After another chilly morning, look for a mix of sun and clouds during the daytime hours. Temperatures should top out in the upper 50s for most. Tonight, clouds will start to increase ahead of Wednesday’s cold front. We will stay dry though. Lows drop into the upper 30s in the valleys and low to mid-40s on the ridges.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday’s weather in a word: Soggy. The deeper we get into the day, the better the rain chances. It will be breezy too as winds come from the south, driving our temperatures into the low 60s ahead of the front. Winds could gust as high as 25mph at times, so keep an eye on those garbage cans and Christmas decorations. Showers will start to wrap up Wednesday night as lows drop into the upper 40s.

Thanksgiving continues to look mainly dry, but I’m still holding on to a chance for a stray shower early. As skies clear and the sunshine returns, highs should top out in the upper 50s. Mainly clear skies will take us down into the low 40s overnight. Black Friday looks pretty good if you plan on doing any shopping. Highs should top out around 60 under mainly sunny skies.

The last weekend of November looks a bit dreary at times. We should see a mix of clouds and some sun. Saturday looks mainly dry, but rain chances pick up later on Sunday with a new cold front. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s both days with lows in the upper 30s.

I’m still not comfortable saying too much about early next week, because there is still a lot of model uncertainty, but I do feel confident enough to say that it looks like Old Man Winter will make an early appearance, especially with temperatures, as we begin the last month of the year.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.