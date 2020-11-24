Detroit Mercy opts of the Bluegrass Showcase due to COVID-19

DETROIT, Mich. (WYMT) - The University of Detroit Mercy is opting out of the Bluegrass Showcase, where they were set to take on the University of Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Friday night, November 27, due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Change to Detroit Mercy's season opening schedule as the Titans will not be traveling to Kentucky this week #DetroitsCollegeTeam



In a release Monday night, Detroit Mercy athletic officials said that the decision to opt out was because of a positive COVID-19 test from a member of the men’s basketball team’s support staff. The staff member is quarantined and not experiencing any symptoms. The team stressed that no other players or coaches tested positive, though a few members of the team are in isolation due to contract tracing.

“We believe the decision to cancel our games and not travel is best for everyone’s health and safety,” said Detroit Mercy Athletic Director Robert C. Vowels, Jr. “We have had no positive tests with both our men’s and women’s basketball programs since we started our testing requirements in early October. Our student-athletes, coaches and staff have done a great job abiding by all the guidelines put forth, but with the rise in positive cases across the country, it unfortunately was able to get inside our program. At this point, we are hopeful that it is isolated to one individual and we will take the time this week to make sure everyone stays healthy and tests negative and hope to start our season next week.”

Detroit Mercy hopes to make up scheduled games at a later date.

The Bluegrass Showcase is set to tip-off with Kentucky’s game against Morehead State on Wednesday night.

Here is the updated Bluegrass Showcase schedule:

Wednesday 6 p.m. – Morehead State at Kentucky (SEC Network)

Friday 6 p.m. – Richmond vs. Morehead State

Sunday 1 p.m. – Richmond at Kentucky (ESPN)

