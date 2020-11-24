Advertisement

Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel

Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel
Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most people don’t want to spend vacation time in the office, but things are a little different if you work for an airline.

Delta Airlines is gifting employees with two passes for free travel anywhere in the world the airline flies.

The perk is for anyone who worked or took voluntary leave in 2020, covering about 40,000 employees.

The passes never expire.

Delta reported a $5.4 billion loss last month.

Airlines and employee unions have been pushing Congress to extend the $50 billion bailout it passed last spring since it ran out Oct. 1.

Delta and Southwest Airlines said in September that they would not take additional federal loans.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remained open for in-person dinning Saturday.
Local restaurant still open for in-person dining despite new mandate from Gov. Beshear
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Governor Beshear: Highest week ever for COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth
"You have to live with the times, that the entire idea of what my responsibility is in my...
Houses of worship respond to Governor Beshear’s recommendation to temporarily cease all in-person services
Jeffrey Stevens (left) and Opal Hubbard (right) were both charged by the Bell County Sheriff's...
Bell County man charged with rape by KSP, linked to second case by Sheriff’s Department
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces highest number of new COVID-19 cases on a Monday

Latest News

Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden’s transition gets green light as Trump at last relents
CDC study finds pregnant women at higher risk for COVID-19
CDC study finds pregnant women at higher risk for COVID-19
Detroit Mercy opts of the Bluegrass Showcase due to COVID-19
Overwhelmed hospitals are facing "crisis levels" of COVID-19 patients across America
Overwhelmed hospitals are facing "crisis levels" of COVID-19 patients across America