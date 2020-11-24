Advertisement

Fire contained at former Perry County movie theater

Fugates Cinema caught fire early in the Morning on Tuesday, November 24th
Fugates Cinema caught fire early in the Morning on Tuesday, November 24th(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 7:48 a.m. - The fire is now contained and crews have left the scene.

Original Story 6:43 a.m -

We are following a developing story in Perry County.

The former Fugate’s Cinema just outside Hazard caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Details of the incident are very limited at this time, but we have confirmed there are firefighters on the scene trying to contain the fire.

The theater, which closed in early 2016, is the latest in a series of fires in the former Fugate’s Entertainment Center.

Back in September, a fire at the former water park destroyed the boat-shaped building that had also been abandoned for years.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remained open for in-person dinning Saturday.
Local restaurant still open for in-person dining despite new mandate from Gov. Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces highest number of new COVID-19 cases on a Monday
"You have to live with the times, that the entire idea of what my responsibility is in my...
Houses of worship respond to Governor Beshear’s recommendation to temporarily cease all in-person services
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Monday
This is what is left of the Spears home after a fire tore through Saturday.
‘They’re lucky to be alive’: Letcher County fire leaves family with nothing, 8-year-old in Ohio burn center

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Dry today, cold front brings rain chances back to the region Wednesday
Gov. Beshear announces highest number of new COVID-19 cases on a Monday
Gov. Beshear announces highest number of new COVID-19 cases on a Monday
Local Christian school hopes to go back to in-person learning
Local Christian school hopes to go back to in-person learning
Fayette Mall has made some changes to keep its customers safe from the virus, including moving...
Fayette Mall moves part of food court outside during Beshear’s mandate