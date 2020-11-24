Fire contained at former Perry County movie theater

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 7:48 a.m. - The fire is now contained and crews have left the scene.

Original Story 6:43 a.m -

We are following a developing story in Perry County.

The former Fugate’s Cinema just outside Hazard caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Details of the incident are very limited at this time, but we have confirmed there are firefighters on the scene trying to contain the fire.

The theater, which closed in early 2016, is the latest in a series of fires in the former Fugate’s Entertainment Center.

Back in September, a fire at the former water park destroyed the boat-shaped building that had also been abandoned for years.

