Advertisement

CDC study finds pregnant women at higher risk for COVID-19

New information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says pregnant women face...
New information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says pregnant women face huge risks when it comes to COVID-19.(Station)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says pregnant women face huge risks when it comes to COVID-19.

The study found that compared to non-pregnant women, pregnant women with COVID-19, who are 35 to 44 years old are nearly four times as likely to require invasive ventilation. They are also two times as likely to die from these complications compared to non-pregnant women.

“Their severity of the illness can be worse as far as just their shortness of breath their ability to recover from it it can be slower as well,” said David J. Patton, an OBGYN in Charleston.

Patton says the risk is even higher for women who have complications going into a pregnancy.

In rare cases, Dr. Patton says pregnant COVID-19 patients have a slightly increased risk of stillbirths and preterm births.

With the stakes so high for the mother and the baby, Patton says social distancing and wearing masks is crucial.

He also says that a healthy woman can space out appointments as the baby develops.

But, while new information continues to come forward, the CDC says little is still known about the transmission of COVID-19 from a mother to her newborn.

While research continues, Dr. Patton says co-rooming with the newborn in the hospital is okay if the mother wears a mask.

A link to the CDC’s study can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remained open for in-person dinning Saturday.
Local restaurant still open for in-person dining despite new mandate from Gov. Beshear
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Governor Beshear: Highest week ever for COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth
"You have to live with the times, that the entire idea of what my responsibility is in my...
Houses of worship respond to Governor Beshear’s recommendation to temporarily cease all in-person services
Jeffrey Stevens (left) and Opal Hubbard (right) were both charged by the Bell County Sheriff's...
Bell County man charged with rape by KSP, linked to second case by Sheriff’s Department
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces highest number of new COVID-19 cases on a Monday

Latest News

Detroit Mercy opts of the Bluegrass Showcase due to COVID-19
Fire Department shows how cooking can go wrong.
Watch: Fire Department demonstrates what happens when deep frying turkey goes wrong
A Salyersville man is dead after an ATV accident on Saturday night, November 21.
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal ATV crash in Magoffin County
Restaurants serve diners in outdoor tents following Beshear's executive order
Restaurants serve diners in outdoor tents following executive order
House Fire
‘They’re lucky to be alive’: Letcher County fire leaves family with nothing, 8-year-old in Ohio burn center