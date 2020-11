LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops discusses the loss on the road to top-ranked Alabama and previews the matchup this Saturday against the #6 Florida Gators in Gainesville.

You can watch the news conference below:

You can watch the Florida game at noon Saturday on ESPN.

