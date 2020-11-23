Gov. Beshear announces highest number of cases on a Monday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Monday COVID-19 update.
You can watch that here:
The governor announced 2,135 new cases and five new deaths in Kentucky.
Beshear said this is the highest Monday for new cases.
The positivity rate has fallen a little bit to 8.97%.
At least 160,232 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,792.
26,611 people have recovered from the virus.
2,639,200 Kentuckians have received tests.
As of Sunday, 117 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.
You can see how your county is doing right now here.
If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19
