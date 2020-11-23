Gov. Beshear announces highest number of cases on a Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Monday COVID-19 update.

You can watch that here:

The governor announced 2,135 new cases and five new deaths in Kentucky.

Beshear said this is the highest Monday for new cases.

The positivity rate has fallen a little bit to 8.97%.

At least 160,232 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,792.

26,611 people have recovered from the virus.

2,639,200 Kentuckians have received tests.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 11-23 (WYMT)

As of Sunday, 117 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

