UPS giving priority to servers and bartenders for hiring

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As unemployment continues and people are struggling, UPS is hoping to help.

The company is hiring more than one thousand seasonal workers across Kentucky.

During the pandemic, however, it will be giving priority to servers and bartenders.

Positions available include package handlers and warehouse workers.

Those positions will start at $14.00 and hour.

Driver helpers start at $20.00 an hour.

