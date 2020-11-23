Advertisement

UPS giving priority to servers and bartenders for hiring

UPS hiring thousands of workers in Kentucky
UPS hiring thousands of workers in Kentucky(WEAU)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As unemployment continues and people are struggling, UPS is hoping to help.

The company is hiring more than one thousand seasonal workers across Kentucky.

During the pandemic, however, it will be giving priority to servers and bartenders.

Positions available include package handlers and warehouse workers.

Those positions will start at $14.00 and hour.

Driver helpers start at $20.00 an hour.

You can search and apply for positions here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Governor Beshear: Highest week ever for COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth
Jeffrey Stevens (left) and Opal Hubbard (right) were both charged by the Bell County Sheriff's...
Bell County man charged with rape by KSP, linked to second case by Sheriff’s Department
Remained open for in-person dinning Saturday.
Local restaurant still open for in-person dining despite new mandate from Gov. Beshear
1,000 people in quarantine in Floyd County
1,000 people in quarantine in Floyd County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear: Second-highest one day COVID-19 total

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Back and forth forecast for Thanksgiving week
RAM Clinics
RAM Clinics forge ahead as COVID changes the way they run
AAA: Holiday travel is expected to be down at least 10 percent
WATCH | AAA: Holiday travel is expected to be down at least 10 percent
Inmate's wife worries for his safety after a distressing call about poor living conditions.
Warren County inmate’s wife worries for his safety after distressing call