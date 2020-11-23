Advertisement

RAM Clinics forge ahead as COVID changes the way they run

RAM held COVID safe clinic in Jamestown Nov. 21-22
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical brought a clinic to Fentress County over the weekend.

While continuing its mission to help provide free quality health care to those who need it, the operation is taking its covid precautions seriously.

”Ram is still working towards our mission which is to help alleviate pain and human suffering by providing free quality health care, and so that might look a little bit different and the clinics might be a little bit smaller, but we’ve definitely done our due diligence to implement the different COVID 19 precautions,” said Loni Maughan a senior volunteer coordinator at RAM.

From temperature checks to a thorough questionnaire, the clinic in Jamestown was an example of how the clinics can continue despite the pandemic.

”We know that the needs are out there. Just because covid happened the needs haven’t gone away, we’re not able to serve as many patients because of the different precautions we have put in place, however, every individual we serve has pain or suffering they’re going through that we’re able to serve and that makes it all worth it,” said Maughan.

RAM officials know there is still a need for medical services, maybe now more than ever.

“Every patient is an individual who is suffering or in pain, and so anyone we can help alleviate that pain makes it definitely worth it,” added Maughan.

While changes, like moving from first come first serve to appointment-based, are all over, officials say attitudes around RAM Clinics, cannot be better.

”It’s been very refreshing, especially amongst the covid 19 blues and all the stuff going on in the world it’s nice to be able to help people,” Maughan said.

RAM is still in need of volunteer service providers and volunteers for its clinics. For more information click here.

