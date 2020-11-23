Advertisement

Oxford English Dictionary couldn’t pick just one ‘word of the year’ for 2020

The Oxford English Dictionary couldn't pick just one “word of the year” for 2020.
The Oxford English Dictionary couldn't pick just one “word of the year” for 2020.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Oxford English Dictionary had a hard time picking its traditional “word of the year” for 2020.

In 2019, “climate emergency” was the OED word of the year, and in 2018 it was “toxic.”

But the OED said that with everything that’s happened this year, instead of just one word, it selected the most important words for certain months.

It was “bushfire” in January, when Australia suffered its worst fire season on record. It was “acquittal” in February, when President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial ended.

Starting in March, terms related to the coronavirus pandemic dominated, like “COVID-19,” “lockdown,” “social distancing” and “reopening.”

In June, use of the phrase “Black Lives Matter” exploded.

For August, “mail-in” and “Belarusian” were both flagged, referring to the U.S. election and the controversial re-election of the Belarusian president.

In September, it was “moonshot,” the name the U.K. gave its coronavirus testing program, and in October, “net zero” and “superspreader” are highlighted.

“Net zero” refers to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s pledge that the country will be carbon neutral by 2060, and “superspreader” spiked in use after a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the White House.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remained open for in-person dinning Saturday.
Local restaurant still open for in-person dining despite new mandate from Gov. Beshear
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Governor Beshear: Highest week ever for COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth
Jeffrey Stevens (left) and Opal Hubbard (right) were both charged by the Bell County Sheriff's...
Bell County man charged with rape by KSP, linked to second case by Sheriff’s Department
"You have to live with the times, that the entire idea of what my responsibility is in my...
Houses of worship respond to Governor Beshear’s recommendation to temporarily cease all in-person services
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Sunday

Latest News

Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Despite Trump’s prod, Michigan to consider certifying Biden win
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits a new...
Reports: Israeli PM flew to Saudi Arabia, met crown prince
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President...
Biden signals shift from Trump with national security picks
This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Cooler temperatures continue Tuesday, cold front arrives Wednesday