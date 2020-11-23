Advertisement

Outbreak of COVID-19 at Johnson County nursing home

More than 40 residents and nearly 30 staff members at Mountain Manor of Paintsville are being...
More than 40 residents and nearly 30 staff members at Mountain Manor of Paintsville are being treated for COVID-19.(mgn)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 6:49 PM EST
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) -More than 40 residents and nearly 30 staff members at Mountain Manor of Paintsville are being treated for COVID-19.

Data from the Kentucky Dept. for Public Health shows 26 residents were added to the list Saturday, bringing the total to 45 active cases.

One resident has died from the virus, four have recovered.

There are 26 staff members with active cases of the virus, and an additional 11 are considered recovered.

As of Saturday, Johnson County is in the red on Kentucky’s COVID-19 incidence rate map with 45.1 cases per 100,000.

