Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida pause team activities due to COVID-19

Mississippi has canceled four basketball games and suspended team activities until Dec. 7.
FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Mississippi head coach Kermit Davis yells to his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia in the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville, Tenn. Davis has tested positive for COVID-19 and could be sidelined when the season starts. Ole Miss announced the positive test on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, saying if a follow-up test is also positive Davis will isolate at home and miss the Rebels’ first two games. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Mississippi has canceled four basketball games and suspended team activities until Dec. 7 because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

The school in Oxford, Mississippi, announced Monday that the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic set for this week is canceled, along with the Dec. 5 game against Memphis.

The Rebels were scheduled to host Central Arkansas on Wednesday, Jackson State on Thursday and Arkansas State on Friday.

Ole Miss says the athletes and staff affected are “taking appropriate safety measures in accordance with university protocol.”

The Rebels are now scheduled to open the season Dec. 12 against UNC-Wilmington.

As of Monday afternoon, Tennessee has also paused team activities. Per a release, head coach Rick Barnes has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Florida Gators have also paused team activities for a week and they will not play next week’s scheduled games against UMass Lowell and Virginia.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke on Monday morning and said as of now, the Bluegrass Showcase is on as scheduled. He said Morehead State, Detroit and Richmond are clear as of now.

