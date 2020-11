HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Josie Camille McHargue is a Mountain Student Achiever.

Josie is a senior is at Barbourville City School where she has a 4.3 GPA.

Josie is vice president of the Beta Club, a future problem solving team champion, and a Science Olympiad team member.

