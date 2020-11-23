Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers and two new deaths on Sunday.

The Johnson County Health Department reported one new death Sunday making this the ninth death in the county. They also reported five new cases, bringing their total to 783 with 598 of those being recovered cases and 176 active.

The Harlan County Health Department also reported a new death Sunday, bringing their total to deaths to 16. They also reported eight new cases Sunday, bringing their total to 833.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department also reported a death today in Pulaski County. The patient was a 90-year-old man. They reported seven new cases in McCreary County, 26 new cases in Pulaski County, and 10 in Wayne County. They also mentioned that all 10 of the counties in their district are in the Red Zone.

Due to limited reporting on Sunday, more updates will be available from the health departments on Monday.

