Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Monday.

The Bell County Health Department reported 20 new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,178 with 131 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 13 new cases in Knott County bringing the county’s total to 506 with 96 of those active. Lee County reported four new cases bringing the total to 288 with 99 of those active. Leslie County has 14 new cases bringing the total to 196 with 39 of those active. Letcher County reported 17 new cases bringing the total to 433 with 89 of those active. There are six new cases in Owsley County bringing the total to 168 with 63 of those active. Perry County reported 22 new cases bringing the total to 931 with 57 of those active. In Wolfe County, there are seven new cases bringing the total to 153 with 57 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 24 new cases and 12 probable cases in Clay County. 10 of the 24 new cases are within Clay County Detention Center. This brings the county’s total to 875 with 394 of those active. Jackson County reported 14 new cases and four probable cases bringing the total to 382 with 93 of those active. There are 18 new cases in Rockcastle County bringing the total to 350 with 40 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 90 new cases from Saturday through Monday. This brings the county’s total to 2,295 with 917 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported six new cases from Saturday, 11 from Sunday and 17 from Monday. This brings the county’s total to 1,237.

The Knox County Health Department reported 37 new cases with four of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 1,174 with 155 of those active.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.