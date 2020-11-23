Advertisement

Local Christian school hopes to go back to in-person learning

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Governor’s restrictions for public and private schools are now in effect. The restriction states that in-person learning will need to stop until January 4th of next year.

Daniel Fisher is the President of Oakdale Christian Academy and he thinks with his school’s unique situation, where students and faculty live isolated on the campus, the school will be able to continue in-person learning.

“That might be a possibility and we got some indications that maybe it will be but unless we get very clear guidance that it’s okay then we’ll find an alternative way to do instruction.,” Oakdale Christian Academy President Daniel Fisher said.

Fisher says the school will be doing NTI days until they can hopefully go back to in-person learning.

Alison Hempel is a teacher at Oakdale Christian Academy and she says despite virtual learning not being ideal, she will be ready.

“I try and teach as best as I can as if we were in the classroom. Obviously, you miss out on a lot of the hands-on experiences. I teach junior-high science and we do a lot of hands-on stuff and you lose a lot of that in a virtual world.” Oakdale Christian Academy Teacher Alison Hempel said.

Hempel says her students will be able to adapt as well.

“We’re here to support their education and their learning and create an environment here that is very much family-oriented and we’ll be able to do whatever we need to do here.” Hempel said.

Fisher says he is proud of the many sacrifices his faculty and staff have had to make.

“They’ve gone a long time without seeing family. Some of them, just because of travel restrictions, now won’t see family for some time, but they do that because they’re so driven to provide this environment for these students. A lot of these students really need this opportunity.” Fisher said.

Fisher says until they have a definite course of action, the school will follow CDC Guidelines and continue virtual learning.

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Sunday

