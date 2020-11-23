Advertisement

‘Lights Over Gatlinburg’ open at Gatlinburg SkyBridge

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park Christmas Lights
Gatlinburg SkyLift Park Christmas Lights(Gatlinburg SkyLift Park)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas time has arrived in Gatlinburg as lights on the SkyBridge are now twinkling over the mountains.

According to SkyLift Park, 40,000 colored lights are lit on the bridge, including a 300-foot light tunnel.

Officials said there are new surprises this year as well, but did not give away any details about what they could be.

“Lights Over Gatlinburg” opens tonight with over 40,000 colored lights spread across the SkyBridge and SkyDeck, including a 300-foot tunnel in the center of the bridge and other new surprises. Come experience the magic,” said the park on Facebook.

To learn more about the SkyBridge or get tickets visit the website here.

