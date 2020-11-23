‘Lights Over Gatlinburg’ open at Gatlinburg SkyBridge

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas time has arrived in Gatlinburg as lights on the SkyBridge are now twinkling over the mountains.

According to SkyLift Park, 40,000 colored lights are lit on the bridge, including a 300-foot light tunnel.

Officials said there are new surprises this year as well, but did not give away any details about what they could be.

