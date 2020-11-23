Advertisement

Keion Brooks expected to miss first week of games

The Wildcats host Morehead State, Detroit and Richmond this week.
Keion Brooks Jr. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Keion Brooks Jr. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky sophomore Keion Brooks is expected to miss the first week of games.

His Wildcats host Morehead State on Wednesday, followed by games against Detroit on Friday and Richmond on Sunday.

“Keion, I do not believe he will be here the first week,” said John Calipari on Monday morning.

Brooks is day-to-day with a lower leg injury and he has not done live stuff in practice yet. Calipari says he is conditioning, but he doesn’t “feel comfortable” until Brooks gets some live work.

He has participated in full-court drills, but has been unable to participate in the scrimmages.

Without Brooks available, freshman forward Isaiah Jackson is expected to get a lot of run in this week’s Bluegrass Showcase. He has received tons of pre-season hype.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remained open for in-person dinning Saturday.
Local restaurant still open for in-person dining despite new mandate from Gov. Beshear
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Governor Beshear: Highest week ever for COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth
"You have to live with the times, that the entire idea of what my responsibility is in my...
Houses of worship respond to Governor Beshear’s recommendation to temporarily cease all in-person services
Jeffrey Stevens (left) and Opal Hubbard (right) were both charged by the Bell County Sheriff's...
Bell County man charged with rape by KSP, linked to second case by Sheriff’s Department
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Sunday

Latest News

FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Mississippi head coach Kermit Davis yells to his...
Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida pause team activities due to COVID-19
Watch: UK Coach Mark Stoops holds news conference after loss to #1 Alabama
Pike County Central vs Lawrence County highlights
Lawrence County forced to drop out of KHSAA playoffs due to COVID-19
Joe Burrow carted off the field during Sunday's game with Washington.
Bengals star Joe Burrow carted off field after suffering an apparent serious injury vs. Washington