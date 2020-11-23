Joe Burrow tears ACL, MCL, has other structural damage
According to Adam Schefter, knee injuries like this typically sideline players 9-12 months.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Sunday’s loss to the Washington Football Team, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury.
We learned Monday afternoon that Burrow tore his ACL, MCL and has other structural damage.
In the third quarter of Sunday’s game between Cincinnati and the Washington Football Team, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was hit in the left leg and after laying on the field for a few minutes, he was carted off the field.
During the fourth quarter, Joe Burrow tweeted “See ya next year.”
The TV broadcast refused to show a replay of the injury. A Washington player was off balance as he was being blocked and fell backward into Burrow’s planted leg.
