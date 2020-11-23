Advertisement

Food boxes providing families with food as Thanksgiving nears

The boxes contain produce, meat and dairy products as volunteers help spread the generosity throughout the community.
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

With Thanksgiving, just a few days away and the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, getting food on tables is still a challenge.

Stephanie Wooton, Perry County Schools Coordinator, says these Save the Children food boxes provide some relief for families.

“ We are providing meals for lots and lots of people. We have a need for food in this area and we are just trying to fulfill that need,” said Wooton.

As cars lined the road at Perry County Central High School Susie Sizemore, Perry County Schools Collective Impact person says these help families as they continue to go through hardships.

“Each box is valued at between $40 and $50. So this is our seventh week most weeks we have two trucks to come on Monday,” said Sizemore. “It’s just a hard time kids aren’t in school and kids eat more when they’re home so we just have a very good population that has food insecurity in Perry County.”

The boxes contain produce, meat and dairy products as volunteers help spread the generosity throughout the community.

“We have church organizations and schools who take it to their centers and distribute. We even have people that live in a little community that’ll come get extra boxes and take to the elderly people that can’t get out,” said Sizemore.

People driving away with not only a box of food but also hope.

“That’s a good feeling knowing that we can help so many people,” said Wooton.

Food boxes will also be available for families on Wednesday, November 25th, and Friday, November 27th.

