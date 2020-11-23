Cooler temperatures continue Tuesday, cold front arrives Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sunshine and cooler temperatures continue Tuesday. Enjoy it before showers return Wednesday!

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see those partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30s. Some spots could be a little bit cooler depending on that cloud cover.

That mixture of sun and clouds continues throughout the day Tuesday with highs only getting into the mid-50s. Clouds will increase later Tuesday night as a cold front moves closer to the mountains. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

Showers return Wednesday as that cold front arrives. That cold front will bring gusty winds back into the mountains as well. Winds could gust up to 25-30 MPH so if you have any outdoor furniture or Christmas decorations make sure to tie them down. Overnight lows will only drop into the lower 50s.

We’ll see those clouds continue into the morning hours on Thanksgiving. I think we see those showers get out of here as well. Some sunshine will return with highs getting into the upper 50 to lower 60s with overnight lows in the low to mid-40s.

For your Black Friday, we will see that mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 60s. Clouds will start to increase once again as we head into the weekend. It looks like another cold front arrives Sunday into Monday bringing us a pretty big cool down. More on that later.

