Claiborne County mayor issues mask mandate
The Claiborne County mayor issued a countywide mask mandate Friday night.
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:24 PM EST
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Claiborne County mayor issued a county-wide mask mandate Friday night.
According to the mayor’s Facebook page, the move was prompted because “our daily numbers are painting a rather grim picture; our cases are exploding. Over the last several days our case counts have risen to 123 active cases, which is up 11 over that of yesterday. And, unfortunately, we are predicted to see a continued rise in our numbers.”
Citizens, being County Mayor is one of the absolute best jobs. I count it as a privilege to be able to represent...Posted by Claiborne County Mayor on Friday, November 20, 2020
The mandate goes into effect November 24 through December 31 and applies to all residents, visitors and employees in the county with some exceptions:
- within one’s own residence or vehicle, except for transporting others for hire
- children 12 and under
- by people who have trouble due to an underlying health condition or medical or health-related issue
- by people who are incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the covering without help
- while eating or drinking
- while outside unless the individual cannot socially distance from others outside their family
- in situations where wearing a face-covering poses a safety risk
- while in a house of worship unless required to by that house, but it is strongly encouraged
- while in a voting site for the purpose of voting or administering an election, but it is strongly encouraged
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.