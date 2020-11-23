Claiborne County mayor issues mask mandate

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Claiborne County mayor issued a county-wide mask mandate Friday night.

According to the mayor’s Facebook page, the move was prompted because “our daily numbers are painting a rather grim picture; our cases are exploding. Over the last several days our case counts have risen to 123 active cases, which is up 11 over that of yesterday. And, unfortunately, we are predicted to see a continued rise in our numbers.”

Citizens, being County Mayor is one of the absolute best jobs. I count it as a privilege to be able to represent... Posted by Claiborne County Mayor on Friday, November 20, 2020

The mandate goes into effect November 24 through December 31 and applies to all residents, visitors and employees in the county with some exceptions:

within one’s own residence or vehicle, except for transporting others for hire

children 12 and under

by people who have trouble due to an underlying health condition or medical or health-related issue

by people who are incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the covering without help

while eating or drinking

while outside unless the individual cannot socially distance from others outside their family

in situations where wearing a face-covering poses a safety risk

while in a house of worship unless required to by that house, but it is strongly encouraged

while in a voting site for the purpose of voting or administering an election, but it is strongly encouraged

