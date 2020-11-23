Back and forth forecast for Thanksgiving week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The rain has ended across the region, but we have more chances for it later this week.

Today and Tonight

While the rain is gone, the clouds will take longer to depart. Because of that, temperatures will struggle to get into the upper 40s today. Some folks may not make it out of the mid-40s, depending on how long it takes the clouds to depart. I do think by lunchtime, some clearing will start to take place for most.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

We start an upward trend with temperatures for a couple of days starting Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top out in the mid-50s before dropping into the 30s and 40s overnight ahead of our next system which moves in on Wednesday. Rain chances are likely off and on all day and lows will drop into the mid-40s Wednesday night.

Thanksgiving looks pretty good after a stray chance for a shower early. Skies should clear out and temperatures will rebound back into the mid to upper 50s. Black Friday also looks pretty nice with sun and clouds and highs into low to mid-60s.

The last weekend of November looks fairly dry with a few scattered rain chances late Sunday with another front approaching the region.

Models look ... interesting ... for early next week just in time for the end of November and the first of December. That’s all I’ll say for now. There is still a lot of time to go before we get there.

