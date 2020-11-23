Advertisement

AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine ‘highly effective’ prevention

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:44 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - AstraZeneca says late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine were “highly effective’' in preventing disease.

A vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford prevented 70% of people from developing the coronavirus in late-stage trials, the team reported Monday.

Key researcher Dr. Andrew Pollard said scientists were pleased with the results. He said researchers found that if people were given a half dose followed by a full dose, rather than two full doses, protection rose to about 90%.

“These findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save many lives,” he said.

Two other drugmakers, Pfizer and Moderna, last week reported preliminary results from late-stage trials showing that their COVID-19 vaccines were almost 95% effective.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Governor Beshear: Highest week ever for COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth
Jeffrey Stevens (left) and Opal Hubbard (right) were both charged by the Bell County Sheriff's...
Bell County man charged with rape by KSP, linked to second case by Sheriff’s Department
Remained open for in-person dinning Saturday.
Local restaurant still open for in-person dining despite new mandate from Gov. Beshear
1,000 people in quarantine in Floyd County
1,000 people in quarantine in Floyd County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear: Second-highest one day COVID-19 total

Latest News

The San Jose Police Department tweeted late Sunday that officers responded to the stabbing at...
At least 2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose, California
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Back and forth forecast for Thanksgiving week
Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door when the gunman fired...
Philadelphia boy, 12, fatally shot while answering knock on front door
RAM Clinics
RAM Clinics forge ahead as COVID changes the way they run