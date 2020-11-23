Advertisement

AG Daniel Cameron talks Gov. Beshear restrictions, voting and Breonna Taylor on Issues and Answers

By Emily Bennett
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday in an exclusive interview with Attorney General Daniel Cameron, he discussed Governor Beshear’s latest restrictions.

Last week, after Beshear announced all public and private schools must move to virtual learning, Danville Christian Academy filed a lawsuit which Cameron Joined.

“As the attorney general here in Kentucky I have a responsibility to stand up for our citizens who hold so dear our faith and values here in Kentucky,” said Cameron.

The lawsuit claims the mandate should not apply to them because of their religion. Cameron says this order violates people’s first amendment rights.

“I completely understand the interest and need to keep our Kentucky communities safe and our families safe. I completely understand that but we have an equal responsibility to make sure that we are not infringing on or destroying the constitutional rights of our citizens,” he said.

Cameron says he believes the governor needs to consult among the different branches of government before announcing restrictions. He says decisions in Frankfort can be made in a vacuum without thinking of the impact on people’s lives.

“The going alone approach I think has a lot of unintended downstream consequences. I just talked about this waitress, there’s so many stories like that and I’m sure your viewers know of them where people in Kentucky are hurting,” said Cameron.

In the interview with WYMT’s Steve Hensley, Cameron discussed voter fraud in the presidential election.

He said that he has joined several other Republican attorney generals in a lawsuit challenging mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.

“It’s my judgment that this is being done to make sure that people can have confidence in the integrity and fairness of the process not only for this election but as we go forward,” said Cameron.

While voter fraud claims continue across the country, Cameron says it did not happen in Kentucky.

“I’m confident in the process that we had here. I’m confident in the results of that process,” he said.

Cameron also talked about the Breonna Taylor case and the criticism he faced after the grand jury verdict was announced.

“I have said time and time again that sometimes the criminal justice system is not adequate to meet a tragedy and that is the case here, but again that does not allow me to fashion facts to a particular narrative,” said Cameron.

Cameron says he stands by his decision of not giving the grand jury an option to consider murder charges.

“It’s never easy to be told you are a traitor to your race or that you have black skin but your not a real black person I mean those are challenging things to hear,” Cameron said.

