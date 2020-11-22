Virginia Dept. of Health: No new COVID-19 deaths reported statewide in Virginia Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia counties reported 106 new COVID-19 cases, and seven new hospitalizations Sunday according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). No new deaths were reported across the Commonwealth.

Statewide, VDH reported 195,499 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Sunday.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 217,796.

VDH reports there have been 3,628 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Sunday morning that there are 13,787 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 259 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 484 cases / 26 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (10 new cases)

Buchanan County – 365 cases / 19 hospitalizations/ 5 deaths (11 new cases)

Dickenson County – 240 cases / 12 hospitalizations/ 1 death (6 new cases)

Lee County – 802 cases / 43 hospitalizations/ 12 deaths (13 new cases)

Norton – 70 cases / 5 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Russell County – 736 cases / 54 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (2 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 692 cases / 47 hospitalizations / 12 deaths (3 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 929 cases / 65 hospitalizations / 36 deaths (13 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 900 cases/ 42 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (6 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 1,592 cases / 116 hospitalizations / 29 deaths (34 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 1,121 cases / 58 hospitalizations / 33 deaths (7 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

