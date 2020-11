KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Toy Story hit theatres 25 years ago today.

The hit Pixar film featuring Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of Andy’s toys, was released on November 22, 1995.

The toy box is overflowing with fun! Happy 25th anniversary to Toy Story, first released on this day in 1995. #ToyStory25 pic.twitter.com/fnVC74vW9a — Pixar (@Pixar) November 22, 2020

Toy Story pulled in more than $350 million at the box office.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.