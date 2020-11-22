Top-ranked Crimson Tide roll past Kentucky

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WYMT) - After hanging tough through a little more than a quarter, Alabama showed why it’s the No. 1 team in the country, scoring 56 unanswered points in route to a 63-3 win over Kentucky. The Wildcats had a number of missed opportunities and mistakes in the first half that helped Alabama stretch a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter to a 28-3 halftime lead.

Kentucky was without ten players in this one due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols, including leading rusher Chris Rodriguez and leading tackler Jamin Davis. Max Duffy also missed his second straight game.

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith broke the SEC record for career receiving touchdowns early in the second quarter. He added another TD in the third quarter to make it 33 career receiving touchdowns.

After a three-and-out on Kentucky’s first possession, Alabama went 55 yards in six plays capped off by a two-yard Najee Harris touchdown. Kentucky responded with a 33-yard Matt Ruffolo field goal for its first and only points of the game.

Mistakes started to come in the second quarter for the Cats. After a drive down to the six-yard line, the Wildcats had a bad snap back to the Alabama 42-yard line. The Crimson Tide capitalized four plays later when Mac Jones hit Smith for his record-breaking touchdown from ten yards out to make it 14-3.

On the next drive for Kentucky, the Wildcats once again made it into Crimson Tide territory, but Matt Ruffolo missed a 42-yard field goal for the Cats. Alabama added on two more touchdowns to end the half with a 28-3 lead.

Alabama poured it on in the second half, scoring 35 points. Offensively, the Wildcats amassed 181 total yards of offense. Terry Wilson, Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen all saw the field for Kentucky. Wilson was 10/19 for 120 yards, but threw a pick-six early in the third quarter to give the Crimson Tide a 35-3 lead.

With the loss, Kentucky drops to 3-5 on the season. They travel to Gainesville next week to take on No. 6 Florida, who continued its winning ways against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

