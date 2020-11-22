Advertisement

Suspect charged in Cumberland County shooting that left two hospitalized

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 35-year-old Kyle D. Nelson.
Kyle D. Nelson has been charged with Aggravated Assault
Kyle D. Nelson has been charged with Aggravated Assault(Cumberland Co sheriffs office)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man has been charged in connection to a Cumberland County shooting that left two men hospitalized Friday, November 20.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 35-year-old Kyle D. Nelson.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from an altercation in front of a residence on Butternut Ridge Rd.

“During the altercation, Kyle D. Nelson, (35) obtained a handgun and then shot the victim, Homer Dewayne Smith, (29) in the abdomen while Smith was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Carl Smith, (69) was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle where he pulled his weapon and shot Kyle D. Nelson in self-defense. The Smith vehicle then left Butternut Ridge Rd. and crashed on Hwy 127N into a tree,” read a release from the sheriff’s office.

Both victims were transported to The University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Smith is reportedly out of surgery and in stable condition, while Nelson was treated and released from the hospital.

Nelson was taken to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. He is charged with Aggravated Assault and remains in the Cumberland County Jail under a $10,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on December 7.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces another record number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday as new restrictions go into effect
The governor is following the steps of several surrounding states that have taken steps towards...
New COVID-19 restrictions go into effect Friday afternoon
Pike County rehabilitation center owner accused of scheming patients out of money
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear: Second-highest one day COVID-19 total
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joins lawsuit to stop the banning of in-person instruction at religious schools

Latest News

11/21/20 MFB vs Kentucky Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) Photo by Crimson Tide Photo
Top-ranked Crimson Tide roll past Kentucky
1,000 people in quarantine in Floyd County
1,000 people in quarantine in Floyd County
Junior League members set up a drive-thru toy drive at Tanglewood Mall.
Coronavirus can’t stop Christmas coming down the tracks
COVID-19 has brought stress to many in our community, and that doesn’t exclude our children.
WATCH | Lexington car dealership donates $15,000 to local elementary school, provides children in need with supplies