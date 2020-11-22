Advertisement

Massive hog caught on camera around Alabama neighborhood

It’s not uncommon that you might see a dog or a cat walking along the sides of a neighborhood road, but it’s not often you see a massive hog on the side of the road.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kendyl Tarver of Phenix City, Alabama saw a massive hog while she was driving down Fontaine Road.

“It sort of seemed ‘normal’ because it happened before,” Tarver said. “There’s a very small farm near, so it seemed as if the pig had gotten out, but couldn’t figure out how to get back in. It was very shy when I’d signal for it’s attention.

WTVM reported, in October 2017, a huge hog that looks similar to the one spotted was seen wandering around the exact same area.

“I love animals, especially farm animals, so I was quite amazed,” said Tarver.

WTVM reported, it’s unclear if the hog was the same one from 2017 taking a walk down memory lane or if Phenix City, Alabama has a pair of hogs.

