Lawrence County forced to drop out of KHSAA playoffs due to COVID-19

(WYMT) - Head Coach Alan Short confirmed that the Lawrence County Bulldogs are forced to end the season because of a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing.

The Bulldogs beat the Pike Central Hawks on Thursday night, 22-20. The Bulldogs were supposed to play the Belfry Pirates on Friday night. Belfry will now have a bye.

2020 Class 3A 2020 UK Orthopaedics/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl:

Belfry 1, Lawrence County 0:

