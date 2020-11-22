Advertisement

Lawrence County forced to drop out of KHSAA playoffs due to COVID-19

Pike County Central vs Lawrence County highlights
By Camille Gear
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Head Coach Alan Short confirmed that the Lawrence County Bulldogs are forced to end the season because of a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing.

Sunday, November 22, 2020 Notification of Isolated/Quarantined Students for LC Schools. Please see the attached letter. #AllinLC https://5il.co/naaz

Posted by Lawrence County Schools on Sunday, November 22, 2020

The Bulldogs beat the Pike Central Hawks on Thursday night, 22-20. The Bulldogs were supposed to play the Belfry Pirates on Friday night. Belfry will now have a bye.

