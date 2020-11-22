Lawrence County forced to drop out of KHSAA playoffs due to COVID-19
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Head Coach Alan Short confirmed that the Lawrence County Bulldogs are forced to end the season because of a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing.
The Bulldogs beat the Pike Central Hawks on Thursday night, 22-20. The Bulldogs were supposed to play the Belfry Pirates on Friday night. Belfry will now have a bye.
