KSP: Bell County man charged with rape

HULEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police say an arrest has been made in relation to what officers said is a possible rape case from 2017.

On September 21, 2017, KSP received a call from Pineville Hospital about a 30-year-old woman who believed she had been assaulted while asleep.

DNA evidence linked 44-year-old Jeff Stevens, who the victim had previously accused of the assault, to the case.

Stevens was arrested on November 9 and sent to the Bell County Detention Center, he is charged with first-degree rape.

The case remains under investigation by KSP.

