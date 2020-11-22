Advertisement

KSP: Bell County man charged with rape

(Credit: Bell County Sheriff's Department)
(Credit: Bell County Sheriff's Department)(Bell County Sheriff's Department)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HULEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police say an arrest has been made in relation to what officers said is a possible rape case from 2017.

On September 21, 2017, KSP received a call from Pineville Hospital about a 30-year-old woman who believed she had been assaulted while asleep.

DNA evidence linked 44-year-old Jeff Stevens, who the victim had previously accused of the assault, to the case.

Stevens was arrested on November 9 and sent to the Bell County Detention Center, he is charged with first-degree rape.

The case remains under investigation by KSP.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear: Second-highest one day COVID-19 total
1,000 people in quarantine in Floyd County
1,000 people in quarantine in Floyd County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces another record number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday as new restrictions go into effect
Pike County rehabilitation center owner accused of scheming patients out of money
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, two deaths on Friday

Latest News

Evelyn’s Army hosts celebration of life for Evelyn Boswell
Evelyn’s Army hosts celebration of life for Evelyn Boswell
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Governor Beshear: Highest week ever for COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth
Massive hog caught on camera around Alabama neighborhood.
Massive hog caught on camera around Alabama neighborhood
"You have to live with the times, that the entire idea of what my responsibility is in my...
Houses of worship respond to Governor Beshear’s recommendation to temporarily cease all in-person services