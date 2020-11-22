Hazard defeats Phelps, moves on to Class 1A second round

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a hard-fought win in the regular season, Hazard swept the Phelps Hornets in addition to advancing in the Class 1A playoffs. The Bulldogs took down Phelps, 37-14.

The Bulldogs went into the half up 16-0 thanks to a TD catch from Jondon Olinger and a Garrett Miller run from 14 yards out in the first quarter.

Both teams threatened but couldn’t put anything on the board in quarter No. 2. Hazard came out on its opening second half drive and score on a 25-yard Garrett Miller run. Phelps got on the board in the third quarter when Dominick Francis hit Seth Mayhorn from 21 yards out. The two hooked up again on the two-point conversion to make it 23-8 with 3:37 left in the third quarter. But Hazard added another Garrett Miller touchdown, this time through the air to Tyson Turner from 30 yards out to make it 30-8.

Hazard and Phelps traded touchdown in the fourth quarter. Dominick Francis cut the lead to 30-14 with a three-yard rush TD before Ryan Dean punched one in for Hazard to make it 37-14.

With the win, Hazard moves on to the second round where they take on defending Class 1A champions, Pikeville. The Panthers defeated Sayre, 49-13 on Friday night. Phelps ends its season at 1-7.

