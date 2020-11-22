Harlan County Courthouse closed to in-person traffic on Monday

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley posted on Facebook that the Harlan County Courthouse will close on Monday.

In the post, Judge-Executive Mosley said the courthouse is closing because of a positive COVID-19 case at the Harlan County Clerk’s office.

The county clerk’s office will be completely closed on Monday for deep cleaning with no staff present. Other offices in the courthouse will be available for phone calls and provide services to community members remotely.

Officials with The Harlan County Health Department said if you visited the county clerk’s office on Thursday, November 19th or Friday, November 20th, you should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Judge-Executive Mosley said he will provide a detailed weekly update on Monday.

