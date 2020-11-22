Governor Beshear: Highest week ever for COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday said the state reported the highest number of cases for a Sunday since the pandemic began. The second-highest Sunday was on Oct. 25 when the state reported 1,462 cases.

The governor said this is Kentucky’s highest week for COVID-19 cases by surpassing the previous record week by 3,766 cases.

On Sunday, the governor reported 2,194 new cases and four new deaths.

Governor Beshear said, “This upcoming holiday week is a special time for all of our families, and I know everyone wants to have a normal Thanksgiving after such a difficult year,” said Gov. Beshear. “I wish more than anything that we could go back to normal safely, but we can’t. In order to protect our only line of health care workers and all of our fellow Kentuckians, keep gatherings small (eight people or fewer and two households at most), wear a mask, wash your hands and stay six feet apart.”

The positivity rate is now 9.19%.

Gov. Beshear went on to say, “If we have a major surge of COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving, our hospitals will simply not have the capacity to give everyone the care they need. Nothing is worth that risk.”

